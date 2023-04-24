Camilla orders Charles to 'man up' & control his anxiety ahead of coronation: Insider

Queen Camilla has been telling King Charles to not mess up his coronation ceremony because of his nervousness as it is not only a big day for him but for her as well.

As per Radar Online, the new monarch is expected to breakdown ahead of the historic ceremony and may not even attend his own coronation.

The outlet reported that Palace staff is worried Charles will “have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend," however, Camilla has "ordered Charles to man up for the sake of the nation — and their marriage."

"Only Camilla can save the day," a senior royal source told the outlet. "Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."

Previously, Charles looked "panic-stricken" during their Church outing on Easter a year after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, reported the publication.

"I'm told Camilla erupted in fury after the service and ordered her hapless husband to get his act together," the source said.

"She told him he'd been waiting his entire life to become king, so he better not screw it up — for himself and her."

"Camilla has spent her life dreaming of becoming queen," the insider said. "She won't let anything — or anyone — stand in her way."

Charles is said to have been tensed about his coronation mainly because of Prince Harry as his appearance at the monarch’s big day would be his first meeting with the Royal family since he made scathing attacks against them in Spare and Harry & Meghan.