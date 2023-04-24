Zendaya performs live at Coachella 2023 for first time in 8 years

Zendaya surprised fans as she made a rare appearance on Coachella 2023 stage on weekend.

The Euphoria star, 26, performed live for the first time in more than seven years. She joined British musician Labrinth and sang the Emmy-nominated hit, All Of Us, from the hit HBO series and I’m Tired.

Zendaya looked gorgeous in a baby pink mini dress featuring a corset bodice and a frilly skirt. She finished her stunning look with silver hoop earrings, a matching ring and thigh-high black boots.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote via her Instagram Stories Saturday night, following her cameo at the star-studded Indio, Calif. music festival.

“And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

Fans reacted to Zendaya’s energetic performance on social media. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND,” one fan tweeted.

Another added, “I would’ve ascended in that crowd wym Zendaya pulled up to Coachella.”

The Dune actress returned to the stage after her concert in Los Angeles in 2015, after touring on and off for three years prior.