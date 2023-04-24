Meghan Trainor offers apology to teachers after backlash

Meghan Trainor issued an apology after making "careless" comments about teachers amid shooting fears in the schools.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘**** teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” adding, “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

The No singer apologized for generalizing, adding it was not what she wanted.

“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” she said. “They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

“I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

Previously, the 29-year-old was called out by user @GalsGotMoxie – a teacher – called her out for saying “**** teachers” on her podcast, Workin’ On It.

Trainor also claimed that she and her husband were bullied by their former educators, forcing them to homeschool their kids in the future.

“Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, **** all that … **** teachers, dude,” the US singer then said.