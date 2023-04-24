Pakistan, New Zealand gear up for final T20I in Rawalpindi today

Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the final T20I in Rawalpindi on April 24, 2023. Twitter/ICC

After an unfortunate end to the fourth T20I due to rain and hailstorm, Pakistan and New Zealand are set to play their fifth and final match of the series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

The match promises to be an exciting one as both teams will look to finish the series on a high note. National T20I squad players have now returned to the capital city of Islamabad, according to sources.

Following the fourth T20I match, they departed for their respective hometowns during the night. However, they have now arrived back in Islamabad, indicating that preparations for the upcoming matches are well underway. They have reported in the team hotel.

Pakistan currently lead the five-match series 2-1, having won the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs, respectively. New Zealand managed to bounce back in the third match in Lahore, clinching a narrow four-run victory. However, the fourth match's washout meant that Pakistan could not seal the series, and the Kiwis still have a chance to level the series.

The fifth match at the same venue on April 24 is a must-win game for New Zealand, and they will look to bring their A-game to the field. However, it won't be easy against Pakistan, who have been in top form throughout the series.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has led his team brilliantly, and their bowling attack, led by Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf, has been impressive.

In the fourth match, Pakistan's decision to bowl first proved to be a wise one as Imad Wasim picked up three quick wickets to reduce the visitors to 54-3 inside seven overs. However, opener Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman rescued their side with a 54-run partnership, taking New Zealand to 164-5 in 18.5 overs before rain interrupted the play.

With everything to play for, both teams will look to give their best in the final T20I. Pakistan will aim to finish the series on a high note, while New Zealand will look to level the series and salvage some pride. Fans from both sides can expect a thrilling match as two of the best T20 teams in the world face off in Rawalpindi.