Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed silence separation rumours

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed. — Instagram/urwatistic

Pakistani actor Urwa Hocane and singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed shared adorable pictures from their celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, silencing the long-lived separation rumours.



The Udaari pair are a real-life couple as well as prominent figures in the showbiz industry individually and that's the reason fans are always interested to know more about their personal life.

The fan-favourite couple married in 2016 right after the success of their drama serial Udaari but reportedly parted ways four years later in 2020.



However, neither Urwa nor Saeed spoke up openly about their separation. The reports left the fans in awe and since none of the two had confirmed or denied the split, there had been a long-standing uncertainty.

The celebrity couple started avoiding being seen together and they didn't even pair for a picture at times. Though none of them had unfollowed each other during all these years, the two stopped posting each other's pictures or pictures together.

However, Urwa and Farhan recently did a couple of projects together, but still, there was no word of the reported "divorce". One of these projects was the movie Tich Button — produced by Urwa — with Saeed in the lead role.

The movie got a lot of traction due to the anticipation and during the promotions, Urwa and Saeed were finally seen together in a single frame.

All of this gave rise to speculations about whether the couple was still together or not.



In a recent interview, Saeed said "no, we are alright", when prompted to tell his relationship status.

Urwa and Saeed selected a good occasion to clear the air and posted their Eid pictures together on their Instagram accounts. The couple looked adorable in the pictures they captioned as "Eid Mubarak".

Farhan wore a white organza kurta and trousers, a perfect Eid fit, while Urwa slipped into a traditional pastel pink long frock embellished with silver embroidery.

The confirmation filled the fans with delight who celebrated Urwa and Farhan's togetherness.

Here are bits from comments section:

"Love this," a user expressed his joy.

A user wrote: "Never comment on a celebrity post but MashaAllah this is the best Eid post. Glad you two worked it out. An important lesson for others that’s things can be fixed".

While another user said: "Ye mujhe itni khushi kyun horhi h ma sha Allah (why I am being so happy [to see this] Ma sha Allah."

Several celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz and Sanam Baloch also praised the couple.