'William and Kate make last ditch effort to stop Harry from attending coronation'

Kensington Palace released a previously unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark what would have been her 97th birthday on Friday.
The photo was taken by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, at Balmoral last summer.
Royal fans were quick to notice that the picture did not feature Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The release of the photo by Kensington Palace also raised some eyebrows as it came just day before the coronation of King Charles, who is reportedly happy that the Duke of Sussex has decided to attend the ceremony.
Multiple reports claimed that William did not want to invite Harry to the coronation.
The picture released on the Queen's birthday can also mean that all is not well between Harry and William.
Some people believe it may be Kate and William's last ditch attempt to stop Harry from attending the coronation.
The British recently reported that William did not want Harry to attend the ceremony as he feared the Duke of Sussex may steal the limelight from the event.
King Charles urge to accept ‘the preposterousness of his destiny like, well, a man born to it’
King Charles’ embarrassment of the ‘bling’ a Coronation needs is ‘unwanted’
King Charles has just been warned about the consequences that a ‘Coronation-lite’ would bring
Meghan Markle would’ve reportedly been ‘long-forgotten’ if it wasn’t for Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson shares her two cents on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting
Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry for attending coronation while blaming Meghan Markle for making him do it