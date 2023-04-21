Manchester United crash out of Europa League

Sevilla sent Manchester United crashing out of the Europa League on April 20, 2023. Twitter

Manchester United has crashed out of the Europa League in a shambolic manner, with Sevilla thrashing them 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals with a 5-2 aggregate score.

The six-time champions utterly dominated Erik ten Hag's side, who, in the first leg, scored two own goals, repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.

Harry Maguire, who was culpable of one of those disastrous moments, suffered another when he gave the ball away on the edge of his area, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to seize the opportunity and break the deadlock early in the match. Loic Bade added to the Spanish side's tally in the first minute of the second half with a headed goal from a corner, which they defended adroitly.

En-Nesyri secured his second goal by rolling the ball into an empty net after United's goalkeeper, David de Gea, had mishit his clearance while outside the area, putting the ball on a plate for the Moroccan forward. With the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan rocking, Sevilla threw themselves into the game with great intensity and were rapidly rewarded by Maguire's mistake.

With Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw on their way back from injury, Ten Hag began the match with the duo on the bench. With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injured, Ten Hag had no option but to start Maguire at centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof. Maguire's attempt to pass the ball resulted in former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela intercepting it, and En-Nesyri took charge of the situation and stroked it past De Gea at his near post.

United attempted to fight back but failed to create notable chances, with suspended playmaker Bruno Fernandes' absence felt. Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a weak shot at Yassine Bounou, who collected it quickly, with Sevilla's biggest first-half concern being an injury to defender Marcao, who had to be replaced. Sevilla believed they had scored a second goal when Lucas Ocampos hammered home to ignite the Pizjuan again, but VAR demonstrated a tight offside against Marcos Acuna in the build-up.

Ten Hag introduced Shaw and Rashford at the break, the latter with permission to get behind Sevilla's 37-year-old defender Jesus Navas. However, Sevilla began the second half as they ended the first, on the front foot, and Bade promptly steered home a looping header from Ivan Rakitic's corner.

De Gea, back on home soil, might have done better to keep out Bade's effort, with some criticising him for his role in Sevilla's opener. Anthony Martial, who made no impact on loan at Sevilla last season, made way for Wout Weghorst as Ten Hag turned to Plan B.

Bounou saved from a long-range Casemiro strike, and Christian Eriksen whipped a free-kick narrowly wide as three-time Champions League winners United demonstrated some signs of life. Sevilla, however, killed the game with 10 minutes remaining when De Gea mishit an attempted clearance and Morocco international En-Nesyri took full advantage to stroke home.

Sevilla's Europa League campaign is the highlight of their season, with the Andalusians in 13th place in Spain, eight points above the relegation zone. Mendilibar is unbeaten in five games across all competitions since replacing Jorge Sampaoli.

United will have to pick themselves up to play in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley on Sunday.