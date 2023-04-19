Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Mother Earning More Than Her Father

Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiration of her Mother Earning More than her Father, Defying Gender Pay Gap

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her family's financial dynamics and how her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, used to earn more than her father. In an interview with a leading Indian news publication, Chopra revealed that her mother was the breadwinner in their household while her father, Ashok Chopra, was in the Indian Army.

Chopra shared that her mother was a doctor and ran her own clinic, which made her a successful entrepreneur in her own right. She credited her mother's work ethic and dedication for inspiring her to pursue her dreams and become a successful actress.

The actress went on to talk about how her parents' dynamic influenced her perception of gender roles and the importance of financial independence for women. She stated that she never saw her mother as being "less than" her father because of her gender and that her mother's success showed her that women could be successful in any field they choose.