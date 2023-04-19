Megyn Kelly defends 'truth' amid transphobia accusations

The image shows journalist Megyn Kelly.— AFP/file

Megyn Kelly has criticised a news website for calling her commentary on Bud Light's sponsorship of transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney a "transphobic tirade".

The host of SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show responded on Twitter to a post by The Wrap that linked to an article with the headline "Megyn Kelly Goes on Transphobic Tirade Over Dylan Mulvaney."

Kelly defended her statements and said she was speaking the truth. She added that neither she nor millions of others who believe in biology, reality, and fairness would be dissuaded by attempts to marginalize them with words like "transphobic."

"Call me whatever names you want. I am speaking the truth," she said in her tweet.

"And neither I nor the millions of other women (and men) who believe in biology/reality/fairness will be dissuaded by your attempts to marginalize us with words like transphobic," she added.

In her podcast, Kelly accused Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch of making a mockery of womanhood and girlhood by promoting Mulvaney, whom she described as a trans woman celebrated by far-lefties across the country.

Popular transgender celebrity, one of the first known for going through the gender transformation openly, Caitlyn Jenner supported Kelly.

"I have known you for quite some time now. The word transphobic has never come to mind and still doesn’t. Keep speaking out @megynkelly the American public supports many of your positions!" she wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Kelly also criticised Nike's decision to sponsor Mulvaney as a pitchperson for its collection of sports bras.

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Brendan Whitworth apologised for the controversy in a press release titled "Our Responsibility to America," but critics said it was flat, and the beer company's market value has plummeted by about $5 billion since the campaign launched on April 1.