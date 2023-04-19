Prince Archie's birthday to ‘upstage’ grandad King Charles coronation?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try to overshadow King Charles’ coronation by throwing an extravagant birthday party for their son Prince Archie, which falls on the same date as the historic event.



Ahead of the new monarch’s crowning ceremony, it is being speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could announce the birthday of their son just hours before the event in an effort to “upstage” Charles’ big day.

The claims were made by Royal columnist Lee Cohen, who said that Harry and Meghan would not let go of any opportunity to steal the limelight off of the coronation.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Cohen said, "It's terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.”

"It's not as if the Royal Family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite," he added.

It is also expected that the California-based Royal couple would release their son’s portrait on his birthday, May 6th, as per Royal tradition, which they seem to have followed despite quitting the Royal family.

Harry may also leave the Coronation ceremony right after the main event so he could join his wife, son and daughter Princess Lilibet in US to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

"Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday," an insider told Page Six.

According to a source close to the family, the expected guests at the celebration would be Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Archie's pre-school friends along with some celebrity friends of the couple.

The famous celebrity pals could include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi.