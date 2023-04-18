Man with world’s first double arm transplant rides bike for first time in two years

After receiving the world's first double arm transplant, a man has ridden a bike for the first time in two years. Felix Gretarsson, 50, had both his arms amputated in January 1998 after being electrocuted while fixing power lines.



In January 2021, he underwent a 15-hour surgery to receive a double arm and shoulder transplant, becoming the first person to do so. The former electrician has made remarkable progress, having returned to the gym, hugged his children, driven a car, and now, returned to cycling, which he used to enjoy before his accident. Gretarsson expressed his desire to cycle again even while waiting for his transplant.

Gretarsson found a suitable bike with foot brakes and received a device from Hominid X to help with gripping. Despite his initial insecurity, he has successfully ridden the bike without falling.



"I’m not street-ready yet but I have a feeling it’s going to be a good summer. The weather is so nice in France, it’ll be nice to ride my bike to and from hospital appointments," The Mirror quoted him as saying.

After surviving the work accident in 1998 that resulted in the amputation of both his arms, Gretarsson has been pushing boundaries, and his next goal is to climb Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe, next year. In 2007, he saw a lecture by renowned surgeon Dr Jean-Michel Dubernard, famous for performing the first successful hand transplant in 1998.

The surgeon said there was a possibility of a double arm transplant, but Gretarsson would need to move to France so that his team could carry out the appropriate preparations. Four years later, he was accepted for the surgery, and Gretarsson launched a nationwide fundraising campaign in Iceland to help pay for the €200,000 operation.

He relocated to Lyon in 2013 and in 2017, and the search began for a potential donor. Finally, on January 11, 2021, Gretarsson received a double arm and shoulder transplant in a 15-hour surgery that completely changed his life.

"I’m doing great," he said. "My hands are still not very usable but I’m managing and everything’s strengthening up."