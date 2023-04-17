'Most personal book yet': Malala to release new memoir

Malala Yousafzai addresses a session at the World Economic Forum in January 2018. — WEF/File

Internationally renowned female education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is working on a new memoir, she revealed on Monday.

Announcing the development on social media, Malala said the new memoir would be her "most personal yet".

Her previous memoir I am Malala was published in 2013.

"I am overjoyed to announce that I am working on my next book!" she said in her announcement.

In her announcement, Malala said the last few years of her life were marked by "extraordinary transformation", that involved "finding independence, partnership and ultimately, myself".

The activist graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics and is married to Asser Malik, a general manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Nobel laureate noted that the coming October would mark a decade since her first memoir was published shortly after her 16th birthday.

"I am excited to share what has happened since and take the next step in my journey with the incredible teams at Atria Books in the US, Weidenfeld & Nicolson in the UK and more countries coming soon," she announced.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner ever.

Besides her memoir, she also released a children's book with Puffin, illustrated by Sebastien Cosset and Marie Pommepuy, called Malala's Magic Pencil in 2017 and We Are Displaced — a book on refugee experiences — in 2018, which was published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson.

Earlier this year, she became executive producer of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary film Stranger at the Gate.