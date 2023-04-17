Camilla’s old pal breaks silence on Prince Harry’s attacks

File Footage

Queen Camilla has reportedly been unable to reel from the pain she’s suffered due to Prince Harry.



These revelations have been brought forward by the Queen’s closest pals, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is also known as Fiona Shelburne.

During her interview with The Sunday Times, “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.”

“But she doesn't let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don't make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended’.”

Even one of the Queen’s aides weighed in on everything and admitted, “It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth, it was much more of an eye-roll response.”