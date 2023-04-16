Elon Musk thinks it 'makes sense' to rename wireless mouse

— change.org

Elon Musk thinks it "makes sense" to change the name of the wireless mouse, a device many of us use while using personal computers, to "hamster".

Someone has started a petition on change.org, which is a digital platform that enables individuals and organizations to create and promote petitions for social and political causes. This petition is to "rename the wireless mouse to hamster".

"For too long the wireless mouse have suffered from an anatomically incorrect name," the petition states.

"How can a mouse without the blessing of being born with a tail be called a mouse?" the petitioners question.

"It's a hamster, damn it. Our computers deserve diversity in accessory names. Let the mice forever continue to be wired, and may the hamster guide you wirelessly!"

As this article is being drafted, 28,230 people have signed the petition.

"At 35,000 signatures, this petition becomes one of the top signed on Change.org!" the website states.

"5000 signers seem like enough," a user on Twitter said.

Considering the fact that Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo to Doge for a while and does keep making news for his goofy steps, we can expect the billionaire to sign the petition and promote it.