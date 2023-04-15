What is PCOS in women and how to treat it

The image shows a portrait of a bored woman.— Unsplash

PCOS, a hormonal disorder that impacts a large number of women, arises due to an irregularity in reproductive hormones in the body. It can lead to various symptoms that may have a detrimental impact on a woman's well-being and life quality.

The cause of PCOS is not yet fully understood but is thought to be linked to the excess production of male hormones and insulin resistance.

Diagnosis of PCOS involves a physical examination, blood tests, and ultrasound imaging.

How to know if you have PCOS

The symptoms of PCOS can vary, but the following are common signs and symptoms that may indicate you have PCOS:

Irregular periods

Excessive hair growth

Acne

Weight gain

Infertility

Fatigue

It is important to reach out to a doctor who can guide you through PCOS signs and symptoms and make a diagnosis if one needs to be made.

While there is no cure for PCOS, there are ways to manage the symptoms. Here are three ways to treat PCOS:

1. Lifestyle changes

Making lifestyle changes can help manage PCOS symptoms and improve overall health. The following lifestyle changes are recommended:

Healthy diet for PCOS

A well-balanced diet can aid in regulating insulin levels and alleviating inflammation, both of which are associated with PCOS. It is advisable to consume a healthy diet comprising whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Conversely, processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates should be avoided.

Regular exercise for PCOS



Incorporating regular exercise into one's routine can enhance insulin resistance and minimize inflammation. It is recommended to aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Walking, cycling, and swimming are effective options to consider.

Weight loss



If you are overweight, shedding some weight can be advantageous in managing and reducing PCOS symptoms. Even losing a small amount of weight, about 5-10%, can make a significant difference. Adopting a healthy diet and regular exercise routine can be the most effective approach towards achieving weight loss.

2. Medications

There are several medications that can help manage PCOS symptoms. The following medications are commonly used:

Birth control pills

Birth control pills can help regulate periods and reduce excessive hair growth.

Metformin

Metformin is a medication used to treat diabetes, but it can also help regulate insulin levels in women with PCOS.

There are other medicines like clomiphene and spironolactone but it is crucial to consult a professional before considering any medication for PCOS.

3. Surgery

In some cases, doctors may recommend surgery to treat PCOS. Ovarian drilling, cystectomy, and hysterectomy are some surgical procedures a practitioner might recommend depending on the case of their patient.

PCOS can be a quite challenging condition to manage, but there are effective treatments available. The best approach will depend on your individual symptoms and goals. It's important to work closely with your healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan that is right for you.