Indiana schools bomb threats: No explosive devices found

Approximately 40 school districts in Indiana decided to cancel in-person classes .— WTHR

Approximately 40 school districts in Indiana decided to cancel in-person classes after receiving threatening emails on Friday, indicating the possibility of explosives being used on some of the campuses.

However, the Indiana State Police reported that no explosive devices or suspicious activities were discovered in any of the schools. Currently, the authorities are investigating the source of the threats, with the involvement of the FBI and Homeland Security.

Although the state troopers have pledged to offer support and help to local districts, major school districts in central Indiana, including Indianapolis Public Schools, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Perry and Wayne Township Schools or Carmel Clay Schools, did not receive any threats.

The Noblesville school district was one of the first to inform the public about the bomb threat, which was sent via email.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools sent a message to families and staff stating that the authorities do not consider the threats to be credible, although the Fishers Police Department will increase the presence of officers in and around schools.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools itself was not among the targeted schools and will conduct its usual classes on Friday. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Indianapolis Public Schools district confirmed that they did not receive any bomb threats and will follow their regular schedule for in-person classes.

IndyStar was referred to the statement made by the Indiana State Police by the Indiana Department of Education.

"The safety of our children will always be a top priority," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said in release. "The Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students.”



Which Indiana schools are closed on April 14?

These Indiana schools have eLearning Friday, April 14: