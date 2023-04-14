Aima Baig opens up about her battle with painful disease

An undated image of ace singer Aima Baig posing for a picture. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Aima Baig’s fans were shocked when they learned that the Pakistani singer was suffering from arthritis — inflammation or swelling of one or more joints.



The Baazi crooner, in a podcast with YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, shared her painful journey with the disease saying she was suffering from arthritis, her foot was swollen and she was in a lot of pain.

“I used to have this condition called Arthritis,” Baig admitted; however, upon seeing the reaction of the hosts she revealed that “it is pretty much fixed now”.

“This is going to be very exclusive by the way […] four years ago I was literally on the wheel-chair for about six months and I was also doing the Punjab tour at the same time.

“One of my feet was sized 37 while the second one became 38 because it was so inflamed, my body bones were majorly inflamed like my knees, my knuckles, my joints my everything,” she revealed.

Explaining the intensity of her pain, Baig shared that she wasn’t even able to hold a glass of water during those days.

“I came to a point where I was taking medicines involved in chemotherapy, I lost most of my hair and I was just gaining weight because I was taking 12 steroids every morning just so that I can be able to do things,” she added.



The ace singer reiterated that it was “quite major”. Shedding light on her recovery phase, she said a doctor in New York treated her with some injections after which she was able to get up from the wheelchair.

Baig started her career with the comedy show Mazaaq Raat. She moved up the ladder of success and she is now one of the most successful singers in Pakistan people love her voice in OSTs and films while her concerts are sold out, thus Aima has definitely come a long way and the world has seen her journey in front of their eyes.

The Washmallay singer said that while this news was exclusive only one person in the industry knew about her condition — Mahira Khan. She was actually offered the role opposite Shahveer Jafry in Barwaan Khiladi — a Mahira Khan production series. However, she had to leave last minute because of her health condition.