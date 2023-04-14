Post Malone switches things up with new single 'Chemical'

Post Malone has unveiled a new single titled "Chemical," featuring a pop-centric sound with a catchy and upbeat chorus that diverges from his usual somber style.

Despite the bright production, the lyrics remain true to the artist's usual themes.

In a tweet, Post Malone teased the song and later shared a photo of himself on Instagram smoking in a car, likely a reference to the chorus of the song. The 15-second teaser clip showed Post Malone performing the buoyant, pop-tinged track in the studio.

Earlier, in an interview with Billboard, Post Malone discussed the challenges of balancing artistic vision with the pressures of the music industry, and how he is trying to rebuild his artistic identity by staying true to his own vision, even if it means compromising commercial success.

He also expressed that he is not concerned with achieving a No. 1 hit anymore.

“You lose a lot of the artist nowadays because a lot of people have so many genius ideas, but you lose a lot of that through everything that might happen with the business side — and you lose a little bit of yourself. Every time you change your art and your way of thinking for someone else’s, that takes a little piece of yourself off every time. I feel like I’m trying to rebuild.”

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he continued.