Quentin Tarantino names his career's one movie that damaged director's confidence

Quentin Tarantino recalled one of the flop films of his career and how it damaged the director's confidence.

In a recent interview with Diari ARA during the international portion of his Cinema Speculation book tour, Tarantino opened up about one of the flop films of his career Death Proof, which damaged his confidence as a director.

But instead of transitioning to a for-hire Hollywood director, Tarantino decided to keep telling his own original stories.

As he reinvested in his hidden talent by making Inglourious Basterds, one of the biggest hits of his career.

"I have been lucky enough to write stories that have connected with many people, and this has allowed me to practice my art without the restrictions that most filmmakers have. Now, a funny thing happened: for a while I was getting a lot of project proposals, until the studios ended up assuming that I do my stories and it wasn’t worth the effort" said the director.

“But after Death Proof, which didn’t do well at the box office and was a bit of a shock to my confidence, I started getting proposals again" he added.

He further admitted "They must have thought, "Perhaps now he’s touched and his temper has gone down, now is the time." And there’s nothing wrong with making commissioned movies for Hollywood. They always offered me interesting projects. But I preferred to reinvest in myself and made Inglourious Basterds."

Death Proof, that came out in 2007, is more of a minor work in the auteur's filmography, it follows Kurt Russell as a sadistic stuntman who murders young women with his modified car, which he purports to be "death proof," but only for the driver.