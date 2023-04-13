 
close
Thursday April 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

California State Capitol building evacuated for ‘credible threat’

An internal memo recommends state senators and personnel who have not yet arrived at work continue working from home

By Web Desk
April 13, 2023
The California State Capitol Building under a blue clear sky in Sacramento.— Pexels
The California State Capitol Building under a blue clear sky in Sacramento.— Pexels

On Thursday morning, the California State Capitol building located in downtown Sacramento was cleared out, as reported by a FOX40 news team present at the site and an internal memo was circulated among legislators and legislative personnel.

“The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” says a letter that was sent to state senators and senate staff.

The internal memo also recommends state senators and personnel who have not yet arrived at work to continue working remotely from home. Those already present in the Capitol were requested to stay put. As a result of the situation, a state senate floor session was postponed and relocated to a different legislative building in downtown Sacramento.

The letter also states that there is an increased presence of CHP and security partners in the Capitol area, who are monitoring the situation. 

It should be noted that while the State Capitol building and adjacent Capitol Park are situated in Sacramento, they are considered state property and fall under the authority of the California Highway Patrol.