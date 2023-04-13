California State Capitol building evacuated for ‘credible threat’

The California State Capitol Building under a blue clear sky in Sacramento.— Pexels

On Thursday morning, the California State Capitol building located in downtown Sacramento was cleared out, as reported by a FOX40 news team present at the site and an internal memo was circulated among legislators and legislative personnel.

“The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” says a letter that was sent to state senators and senate staff.



The internal memo also recommends state senators and personnel who have not yet arrived at work to continue working remotely from home. Those already present in the Capitol were requested to stay put. As a result of the situation, a state senate floor session was postponed and relocated to a different legislative building in downtown Sacramento.

The letter also states that there is an increased presence of CHP and security partners in the Capitol area, who are monitoring the situation.

It should be noted that while the State Capitol building and adjacent Capitol Park are situated in Sacramento, they are considered state property and fall under the authority of the California Highway Patrol.