'Rs50 commemorative coin to be issued to mark Constitution's golden jubilee'

A picture of the front and back of the Rs50 commemorative coin that will be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Constitution's promulgation. — SBP

The federal government has authorised the central bank to issue a Rs50 commemorative coin to mark the 50th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution.

The Constitution, which was passed by the National Assembly on April 10, 1973, is "the supreme law of Pakistan, intended to guide Pakistan’s law, political culture and system", the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement on Thursday.

"It sets out the state's outline, and serves to enshrine and protect the fundamental rights of the population, guaranteeing security to each and every citizen of Pakistan."

The coin will be issued through the exchange counters at all field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from April 14 (tomorrow).

Sharing the details about the design, the central bank said the coin will be round and is made of two metals — 75% copper and 25% nickel. It will weigh 13.5 grams and has a dimension of 30mm.

The coin's front side will feature a crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing the northwest in a rising position. An inscription, "Islami Jamhooriya Pakistan" in Urdu script will be present above the star while two sprigs of wheat with their ends turned upwards and the year of issue — 2023 — will be at the coin's bottom. Besides this, the face value of the coin — 50 — and the word "rupiya" in Urdu script are also inscribed on the coin.

Meanwhile, the coin's reverse side will feature a book titled "The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" in the centre, with the words "golden jubilee of constitution of Pakistan" in Urdu script written on the periphery. The 50-year period will be mentioned below the book while "50" and "years" will be written in Urdu on the right and left sides, respectively.