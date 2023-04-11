Kim Kardashian's addition to 'American Horror Story' sparks fans reaction: 'show over'

Kim Kardashian has sent the internet into frenzy after sharing teaser for American Horror Story to announce that she has joined the cast of the show in season 12.

The SKIMS founder shocked the fans on Monday, April 10, by revealing she nabbed a coveted role in the upcoming season of the horror series, though not everyone was thrilled over the casting.

Kim shared the update by posting a teaser video alongside a vague caption that consisted of just two emojies, which were eyes and a blood drop.

As a haunting musical rendition of Rock-A-Bye Baby plays in the background, the phrase "EMMA ROBERTS AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE DELICATE" appears all over the screen.

It later flashes "AHS 12" and "THIS SUMMER" before concluding with a female's voice whispering, "Emma and Kim are delicate."

While, some of the supporters and pals of Kardashians alum showed their excitement over the reveal, a handful of AHS fans and internet users expressed their confusion and disappointment.

American Horror Story has been a long running show, since its debut in 2011. The series has aired eleven season with its twelfth part expected to hit the screen in summer this year.

This marks the first acting role of Kim in a popular series.