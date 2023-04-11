Here’s why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after six years: DETAILS

file footage

Swiftie hearts all over the world broke this week after it was reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had parted ways after six years together, and now sources have revealed the details behind their split.



After it was reported earlier this week that the Midnights hitmaker and Stars at Noon actor had broken up a few weeks ago, sources told People that the reason behind their unexpected split ultimately was that they ‘grew apart’.

Talking exclusively to the publication, an insider spilled: “They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

The source further said that “Ultimately they weren't the right fit for one another,” adding, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. “

“Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble,” the insider explained.

It must be noted that reps for Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, are yet to offer any comments on reports of the breakup.

Insiders also noted that Alwyn, who famously keeps a low profile, ‘struggled’ to keep up with Swift’s fame.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart,” the source said.

Another source also confirmed that while the two have split, they continue to have an amicable relationship, saying, “They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe. There is a lot of respect still between them.”

Swift and Alwyn were first linked to each other in 2017, and have since been a strong, yet private, couple; they have also collaborated on Swift’s albums, with 10 songs co-written and/or co-produced by Alwyn, under the pseudonym William Bowery.