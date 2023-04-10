Khloe Kardashian's latest move fuels reconciliation rumours with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has sparked speculations about her reconciliation with Tristan Thompson as she liked a post announcing her children's dad had joined the Los Angeles Lakers.



The announcement about Tristan and Shaquille Harrison inclusion it the team was made on the Lakers' official Instagram account Sunday, showing Thompson in his new jersey.

Kardashian could not stop liking the post which attracted huge comments and hearts from the countless fans.

Khloe and Tristan, according to a source, act like a couple behind closed doors, despite their messy and dramatic split last year.



The 32-year-old is a former teammate of Lakers star LeBron James during their time on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He last played with the Chicago Bulls in 2021-22.



Triston and Khloe have apparently been acting very much like husband and wife when nobody is around. A source told OK!, "Khloe says she’s single, but in private, she acts like Tristan is her husband."