Kim Gun Woo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ reveals his ideal type of woman

Korean actor Kim Gun Woo from the Netflix show The Glory reveals which actress comes close to his ideal type of woman. He also admitted that he previously cleared the second round of auditions at the major entertainment company JYP Entertainment.
He made an appearance as a special MC on the variety show named My Little Old Boy where he discussed his career, his cast members and his personal preferences. “My ideal type is someone gentle. Someone who doesn’t have a lot of anger,” he explained. “I don’t know what her personality is like at all, but Kim Da Mi.”
It was also revealed that he was known for his singing skills back in school and he admitted that he’d even made it to the second round of auditions at an agency. “I’m not that good at singing, though.”
Jason Momoa's role has not been confirmed by the makers of 'Pathaan vs Tiger'
Harvey Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York City
She went on to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 by becoming the first artist to take all top ten spots
Ayushamann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2'
Raveena Tandon is the only lady to receive Padma Shri from the film fraternity in 2023
Jennifer Aniston turned into male alter-ego Richard Green during a viral gender face swap challenge