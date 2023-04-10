 
April 09, 2023
Entertainment

When Taylor Swift dedicated track 'Peace' to romance with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift gushed over relationship with Joe Alwayn ahead of the release of 'Peace'

By Web Desk
April 10, 2023
Taylor Swift greatly enjoyed her secret romance with Joe Alwyn during the initial years of their relationship.

Speaking ahead of the release of her 2020 song ‘Peace’, the songstress admitted she took the ballad inspiration from her personal life.

“’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” she told Rolling Stones.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she added.

“That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?” she asked.

Taylor and Alwyn have broken up this week after six years of togetherness.