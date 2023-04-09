Rihanna’s latest move leaves fans disappointed

Pop star Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, was reportedly forced to pull out of Glastonbury this summer due to pregnancy, according to reports.
The Diamonds singer was set to join Elton John and Arctic Monkeys, however, she has dropped out as the festival reportedly clashes with her due date.
The Mirror, per Daily Mail, reported about the rumours of Rihanna’s pull out.
The reports have left the fans disappointed as she would have added a bit of excitement to the current line up.
Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child during her Superbowl performance in February 2023.
The Barbadian superstar was also tipped to be joining the Glastonbury line up.
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child -- a baby boy last May.
