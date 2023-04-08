VIDEO: Six shot after South Carolina beach shooting

South Carolina beach shooting injured six.— WCSC

South Carolina beach shooting has resulted in the hospitalisation of six people, according to authorities. Following the shooting on the Isle of Palms, close to Charleston, on Friday afternoon, authorities said that several suspects had been detained on weapons-related charges.

According to WCIV, the six patients were sent to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life-threatening wounds.

As a huge crowd gathered on the beach beneath the pier for senior skip day, an annual tradition where senior high school students skip classes, fights started to occur.

According to police, the majority of the victims were teenagers, but a handful were also adults, according to WCBD. Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people were taken into custody after the shooting, reported WCSC.

“IOP PD responded to a shooting on the beach behind Sea Cabins. Four individuals were shot and have been transported to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Several law-enforcement agencies were on the scene to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing,” police tweeted.

They later added: "IOPPD has several people detained. Still investigating to determine whether they were involved in the shooting."

Videos of the incident were immediately shared on Twitter, showing hundreds of people running away from the beach.

Police stated that they are still looking into the event.

According to The Post and Courier, the incident happened close to a pier that is located in front of a busy strip of clubs and eateries.