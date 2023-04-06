Meghan Markle wants to be ‘paid top-dollar’ as a B-list actor

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of wanting top-dollars for the work she does, despite not even being an A-lister.



PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky weighed into the matter.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for relevancy.

He believes, “Meghan Markle likes to be paid top-dollar for her work today. It's unclear if she will be paid A-list money for acting, given she's never been an A-list actress.”

“Sure, people watch her docu-series and interviews, but that's about her personal life.”

“Given the economic problems in Hollywood, it's uncertain someone would want to take the gamble on investing millions in Meghan's return to acting.”

“Her acting career revolved around C-list cable dramas. We're not talking about Viola Davis or Jennifer Lawrence over here!”