Will Biden run for reelection?

US President Joe Biden gestures during a welcome ceremony at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 9, 2023.— AFP

Announcing a reelection bid is not something that is expected by President Biden anytime soon. His advisers and close allies do not anticipate any such announcement but some now think it may happen as late as July or even in the fall.

Several aspirational Democrats and potential staffers have put their 2024 plans on hold as a result of Biden's waiting game. Initially, they anticipated that Biden would announce his candidacy soon after the Christmas holiday after consulting with his family.

Joe Biden has clearly stated his intention to run for office again in 2024. Despite Biden's State of the Union speech being seen as a strong sign of his determination to run in 2024, his aim might not actually pan out.

US President Joe Biden gestures a few days after winning the presidential elections in 2020.— AFP

A growing number of Democrats are worried about the president's old age and low approval. Recent reports of top-secret files being discovered in his Delaware home have undoubtedly done little to allay these worries.

The 2024 primary Democratic election would be significantly more competitive if Biden did not run. And there are numerous possible contenders. If Biden decides against running, it could lead to a political earthquake, according to Politico.

That would bring an onslaught of media attention to his running mate, Kamala Harris, whose inconsistent performances have caused some Democrats to question whether or not she can prevail in the primary, general election, or both.



When is the next presidential election?



November 5, 2024.

In the US, presidential elections take place every four years. The next election for the nation's top position will be in 2024 because the last one occurred in 2020.

Federal elections must take place "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November," according to the US law code, as per USA Today. Every even-numbered year has a presidential election and a congressional midterm election (e.g. 2016, 2018, 2020).