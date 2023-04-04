Will Biden run for reelection?

Announcing a reelection bid is not something that is expected by President Biden anytime soon. His advisers and close allies do not anticipate any such announcement but some now think it may happen as late as July or even in the fall.
Several aspirational Democrats and potential staffers have put their 2024 plans on hold as a result of Biden's waiting game. Initially, they anticipated that Biden would announce his candidacy soon after the Christmas holiday after consulting with his family.
Joe Biden has clearly stated his intention to run for office again in 2024. Despite Biden's State of the Union speech being seen as a strong sign of his determination to run in 2024, his aim might not actually pan out.
A growing number of Democrats are worried about the president's old age and low approval. Recent reports of top-secret files being discovered in his Delaware home have undoubtedly done little to allay these worries.
The 2024 primary Democratic election would be significantly more competitive if Biden did not run. And there are numerous possible contenders. If Biden decides against running, it could lead to a political earthquake, according to Politico.
That would bring an onslaught of media attention to his running mate, Kamala Harris, whose inconsistent performances have caused some Democrats to question whether or not she can prevail in the primary, general election, or both.
When is the next presidential election?
November 5, 2024.
In the US, presidential elections take place every four years. The next election for the nation's top position will be in 2024 because the last one occurred in 2020.
Federal elections must take place "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November," according to the US law code, as per USA Today. Every even-numbered year has a presidential election and a congressional midterm election (e.g. 2016, 2018, 2020).
Russia said it was also extending an existing cut of 500,000 bpd to the end of the year
Right-wing party NCP likely to win 46 seats, while current PM Marin’s party to come in third
Monitor says explosions rocked Homs and a fire breaks out in a research centre
Blinken "conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist",...
More than 60 tornado reports were tallied by the Washington Post
Ivanka Trump released her statement 18 hours after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump