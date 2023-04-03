K-pop band New Jeans come out with new song for Coca-Cola

They dropped the commercial song on April 3rd which has been released as a digital single

K-pop group New Jeans have come out with a new song along with a music video as a part of their collaboration with Coca-Cola. Their campaign is for Coca-Cola Zero and the track is similarly called Zero as well.

They dropped the commercial song on April 3rd which has been released as a digital single. The track shows a mixture of several sounds which include R&B, Pop and Jersey Club, giving off a distinctive retro sound with New Jeans’ own unique twist.

The group has been selected as the newest global ambassadors for the brand. A spokesperson also gave a comment on the collaboration, adding: “We hope that through our collaboration with global rising star NewJeans, you’ll be able to feel the thrill of the moment you meet Coca-Cola Zero.”