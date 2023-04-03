COVID-19 lowers immunity response after vaccination, shows research

A representational image of a coronavirus cell. — Unsplash/File

A study has revealed that the quality of immune response has been weakened in those people who had suffered from the COVID-19 virus before their vaccination jabs.

Moreover, the study also noted that the level of the "key immunity cell" that targets the COVID-19 virus was found less in vaccinated people affected by COVID-19 than in those who have been vaccinated and did not contract the virus.

COVID-19 started in Wuhan China and spread all across the globe infecting billions of people.

The study published in the journal Immunity also suggested that vaccinated people are safer and more protected from the virus than those unvaccinated.

Led by Mark M Davis, a microbiologist and the director of the Stanford Institute of Immunity, the team of researchers analysed how COVID-19 — also known as SARS-CoV-2 — and its vaccine affect the immune response of the body.

The tool designed to study the response — called CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells — coordinates the immune response to the virus helping to eliminate the infection from the body.

The SARS-CoV-2 study highlighted that the vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech uses some parts of COVID-19 to initiate the response of the immune system without infection.

The researchers studied data obtained from the blood cells of three volunteer groups. One who had never been infected but received two jabs of the vaccine. The second group of volunteers were infected and received and were inoculated with two vaccine shots. The third group comprised people who had contracted the virus and also did not receive jabs.

The study found that people who had never contracted the virus and were vaccinated had a strong response to the virus' protein.

Additionally, these T cells produced multiple types of cell-signalling molecules called cytokines, which recruit other immune cells — including antibody-producing B cells — to fight pathogens, according to the study.

On the other hand, the second group of vaccinated people after infection was seen with lower levels of cell production and functionality, the study noted.

Researchers also observed less production of CD8+ T cells in the people of the second group, than those in the first group of people.

The researchers, therefore, concluded that COVID-19 damages the CD8+ T cells' response and suggested that there is a need to develop vaccines that could particularly increase the production of CD8+ T cell responses in those people previously infected with the virus.