Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney James Egan reacts to comparisons drawn with Clark Kent

As Gwyneth Paltrow wrapped her legal case against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski collision, fans took notice of Paltrow’s good-looking attorney.
James Egan represented the Oscar-winning actress, 50, in the case and won. On Thursday, Paltrow was found not liable for the incident and was awarded $1 plus the reimbursement of her legal fees, via People Magazine.
During the two-week trial, Egan became quite the viral topic himself as fans swooned over his looks, with many comparing him to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.
After the verdict was announced, the handsome attorney was asked by Extra’s Billy Bush about how he felt about the comparisons. To which Egan said, “I have heard that, it’s weird.”
The attorney also revealed that he was heading home to see his one-year-old son, with whom he couldn’t meet during the trial.
“He had his birthday during the trial. I haven't seen him, he just learned to walk,” Egan said, also clarifying that the last time he saw his little toddler was on Saturday.
Among the many who gushed over the attorney’s good looks was fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz. He shared an Instagram photo of the attorney inside the courtroom and captioned the snap, “Gwyneth’s attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation.”
Moreover, journalist Katie Couric wrote in the comments, “He’s cute.”
