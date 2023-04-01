Former Pakistan cricketer and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. — Twitter

Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the assistant coach for New Zealand, it emerged on Saturday.



The ex-cricketer had stepped down as the interim head coach of the national cricket squad in January.



Confirming the news, the 'Doosra' inventor said, "I am currently in the United States and will join the NZ squad upon my return on April 12".

"It is a short-term commitment with the NZ squad which is an honour for me," Mushtaq said.

He, however, said that he will assist the Kiwis when they visit Pakistan for the five-match T20I and One Day Internationals (ODI) series later this month. This will be Mushtaq's first assignment with the New Zealand cricket team.

It must be noted that Pakistan's home series against New Zealand was the last assignment for Mushtaq Ahmed as the head coach as his contract expired in February.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to appoint Mickey Arthur once again.

Reports said that the board is also likely to hire Grant Bradburn as the assistant coach, and former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach. Andrew Puttick is expected to be appointed as the batting coach for Pakistan.

The coaching panel is expected to join the team before the start of the home series against New Zealand.