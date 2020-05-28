Saqlain Mushtaq, Grant Bradburn get top positions at High Performance Centre

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the appointment of Grant Bradburn and Saqlain Mushtaq at the top positions of the newly-restructured High Performance Centre.

Bradburn has been appointed as Head of High Performance Coaching and Saqlain Mushtaq as Head of International Player Development under the prestigious High Performance Centre’s restructuring.

Bradburn is presently the fielding coach of the men’s national team, a role he took in September 2018 following a successful coaching stint with the Scotland men’s national cricket team.

In a press release by the PCB, it outlined that he will be responsible for raising the overall standard of player support personnel across all the high performance centres of the country.

"I now aim to support our best players by enabling our current and future coaches with the skills they need to create world’s best players and winning environments," Bradburn said.

"I plan to succeed in creating an environment which all coaches will find challenging, productive and rewarding."

Mushtaq, known for introducing the Doosra, has previously worked as a spin bowling coach with Bangladesh, West Indies and England men’s cricket teams, apart from serving as a consultant for PCB, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

"I am confident I will be able to translate all my knowledge and experience in the High Performance Centre and help the PCB raise the bar and set new benchmarks," Mushtaq said.

"I think the vision, aspirations and strategy of the PCB is heading in the right direction and, as such, it is the right time to join the high performance team in Lahore and try to take Pakistan cricket back to its glory days."

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan expressed his confidence in the pair's ability to better the sport.

"They will create greater alignment between domestic and International cricket, make our high performance programs relevant in the modern world and will drive the standards and levels of professionalism required within our system," Wasim said.

The PCB will announce Bradburn’s replacement in the men’s national cricket team in due course.