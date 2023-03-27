Lady Gaga kisses woman on ‘Joker 2’ sets as she resumes shooting with Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga is currently shooting her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux in New York City and one of the scenes has taken the internet by storm.

The House of Gucci star was spotted at the Supreme Court building alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix. During the shooting, Gaga was seen planting a kiss on a female bystander.

The woman, standing in the crowd, was seen holding a newspaper with a "Crazy in Love" headline featuring pictures of her character Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel aka Harley Quinn and the Joker.

For the sequence, Gaga was dressed in a blue, white, and red floral printed dress with black stockings with a hole in the left knee. She chose to accessorize with a dark blue overcoat to beat the cold.

Gaga’s fans reacted to the scene, writing, "she yelled you going to hell then she kissed her saying now we both going yeah gaga taking it.”

Earlier this week, the first set photos of the film went viral online showing Gaga in stunning costume and makeup for the movie.

A Star is Born actress was seen standing amid a large crowd as Gotham police officers tried to escort her into a government building.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 9, 2024.