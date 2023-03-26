VIDEO: Check out world's first 'wearable pain killer' that can heal chronic pain

Ever wondered how a painkiller locates the source of the pain? In actuality, it does not. An anti-inflammatory drug simply attaches to pain receptors all over your body to stop them from traveling to your brain. A painkiller only addresses a symptom; it does not actually treat the underlying cause of the pain.
By addressing the pain's root cause and mending it, a product on the market is claiming that it actually lessens the discomfort. The KINEON MOVE+ is a portable light-therapy device that straps to your body and uses the power of red light to reduce inflammation, mend tissues, relieve chronic pain, and speed up recovery. While it is not exactly new and was introduced by the company in 2021, it is just now making news as Yanko Design calls it the world's first wearable "pain-killer".
However, a few years ago, another device by the name of Quell was said to be the first wearable pain reliever. It had a different method where the body's natural pain relief response was triggered.
MOVE+ was created to be a health wearable that improves users' health. Even though exercise is essential for our health, Kineon warns that it can be taxing on our bodies.
It claims to function as a secure and efficient recovery tool, offering a better alternative to medications, icing, and muscle relief sprays that rely on chemicals or superficial treatment.
Since more than a century ago, infrared lights have been used in light therapy (also known as phototherapy) to encourage the body to circulate oxygen-rich blood and speed up healing.
Light therapy is less practical than, say, swallowing a tablet for joint discomfort or spritzing muscle spray on your joints after a challenging workout because the equipment isn't portable. The beauty of the new invention is how simply it can be draped or strapped to any part of your body to assist relieve pain.
