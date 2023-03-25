Tornado warning Nashville: Severe thunderstorm warning for Clarksville Montgomery County

A severe thunderstorm warning for Northeastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Davidson County, Central Sumner County, Northeastern Cheatham County, and Robertson County has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville.
At 10:34 pm CT, 65 mph severe thunderstorms were heading east along a line from close to Guthrie to 9 miles west of Coopertown to close to Ashland City. reported Clarksville Online.
There could be wind gusts of 70 mph. Count for significant tree damage. Mobile homes, roofs, and sheds are likely to sustain damage.
For Middle Tennessee and Clarksville-Montgomery County, a tornado watch is in place until 3 am CT.
Moving into an internal room on the building's lowest floor for your safety is recommended.
A couple of days ago, firefighters in California pulled cows and other farm animals from deep mud where they had become stuck after days of heavy rain, as a winter of wild weather continues to batter the state.
The area, along with large swathes of California, has been pummelled by weeks of near-record-breaking rain that has left the ground sodden.
Video on social media showed the funnel of wind ripping off roofs and hurling debris into the air. At least one person was hurt in the tornado.
