Rihanna calls police after unidentified man shows up at her L.A home to propose the singer

File footage

Rihanna’s Los Angeles home was swarmed by the local police after an unknown man showed up at her doorstep to propose to the singer.

According to TMZ reports, on Thursday, a man traveled to L.A from South Carolina and showed up at her Beverly Hills home to propose to the Diamonds singer.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six that the man was arrested at her Beverly Hills address for trespassing.

Sources revealed that the man claimed he was there to propose to the Umbrella singer, and Rihanna's security team called the police, who put the man in handcuffs and placed him in a squad car.

Later, the man was sent away and told not to return.

However, it is still not clear if Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky along with their son, were home at the time of the incident.

Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in early February, may release her long-awaited next album sometime in 2023.

The singer also performed earlier in March at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, singing her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.