Nick Cannon calls ex-wife Mariah Carey ‘love of my life’ nearly a decade after finalising divorce

Nick Cannon had lovely things to say about his ex-wife Mariah Carey during a recent interview with The Shade Room, via People Magazine.

The comedian, 42, called his ex-wife, 53, “the love of his life” while reflecting on when his love for the pop star began.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me,” shared Cannon. “But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon and the We Belong Together singer were married from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’”

He continued, “When I found that out, about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

The ex-pair’s divorce took nearly two years to finalise after Cannon filed in 2014 after six years of marriage. Today, the two remain amicable and even spend time together with their children.

Apart from twins with the Grammy-winning singer, Cannon has 10 more children.

He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, four months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 19 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, three months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, four months, with LaNisha Cole; and two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, born on December 14th, 2022.