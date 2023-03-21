PTI not a political party but a group of trained militants: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left), Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (centre), and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hold meeting in Lahore, on February 23, 2022. — Twitter

In a recent development on Monday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a 13-party ruling alliance — has demanded stringent measures to be taken against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The call comes in response to the alleged assault on both the Federal Judicial Complex and security personnel during a court appearance by PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The PDM is urging authorities to take immediate action against the PTI for their purported involvement in the incident.

Ahead of the PTI chief's appearance before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on March 18, fierce clashes erupted between PTI supporters and the security personnel. Khan had claimed that the government planned either to assassinate or arrest him inside the judicial complex.



According to an official statement, the decision was made during a six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the component parties of the PDM with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The high-level huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Officials, privy to the meeting, said that Maryam held a detailed meeting with PM Shehbaz and discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with the PTI chairman.

In its declaration, the ruling alliance strongly condemned the attacks on the police and Rangers personnel who were complying with the court’s orders on the direction of the PTI chairman and termed it “unacceptable” — the claims rejected by the ousted premier who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Expressed solidarity with the officers and jawan of the state institutions, the meeting resolved that strict action should be taken against the law-breaking elements as per the law. The session also termed the attacks on the law enforcers as enmity with the state which cannot be tolerated.

“The entire nation witnessed that the PTI is not a political party but a group of trained militants,” the declaration read, adding that in view of the evidence and proofs, it was decided to take action in this regard as per the law.

The meeting also condemned the smear campaign against the state intuitions in general and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in particular on social media.

Referring to the “bundle package of bail” to the PTI chief, the ruling alliance said that the judicial system’s treatment of Khan and his aides was deepening the impression that the scale is not balanced. “Two different standards of justice are not acceptable in one country,” read the declaration.