Monday March 20, 2023
Haewon from the K-pop group NMIXX brings up ex-member for first time

Haewon admitted that they're trying to find their identity in the new situation

By Web Desk
March 20, 2023
 Haewon admitted that they're trying to find their identity in the new situation

Haewon from the K-pop group NMIXX discusses former band member Jinni for the first time since her removal. They held a showcase on March 20th for their upcoming album Expérgo, which is their first mini-album.

While promoting the album, Haewon expressed their goals for the new album, explaining: “We will show a more mature and colorful side through this promotion. Please be on the lookout for us.”

She was then asked about Jinni’s absence and this being their first comeback as a six member group. Haewon admitted that they're trying to find their identity in the new situation and requested fans to continue supporting them:

“We have been working towards finding and deepening our identities as NMIXX. Also, I trust that the fans will continue to love and support NMIXX as a six-member group.”