Haewon from the K-pop group NMIXX brings up ex-member for first time

Haewon from the K-pop group NMIXX discusses former band member Jinni for the first time since her removal. They held a showcase on March 20th for their upcoming album Expérgo, which is their first mini-album.
While promoting the album, Haewon expressed their goals for the new album, explaining: “We will show a more mature and colorful side through this promotion. Please be on the lookout for us.”
She was then asked about Jinni’s absence and this being their first comeback as a six member group. Haewon admitted that they're trying to find their identity in the new situation and requested fans to continue supporting them:
“We have been working towards finding and deepening our identities as NMIXX. Also, I trust that the fans will continue to love and support NMIXX as a six-member group.”
