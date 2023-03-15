Netflix pushes for worldwide release of Italian Original romantic comedy 'Still Me'

Netflix is set to grant global recognition for the Italian romantic comedy Era Ora (Still Time).

The global rights for the Italian production have been acquired by Netflix, per Variety on March 15.

Alessandro Aronadio serves as the director for the movie, whose first work includes One Life, Maybe Two.



According to the outlet, the rom-com stars "Edoardo Leo (Perfect Strangers) as a workaholic named Dante who is perpetually late to everything important, and Barbara Ronchi (soon to be seen in Marco Bellocchio’s La Conversione) as his girlfriend Alice. The twist comes when Dante winds up leaping ahead a year in his life every few hours, just as he wants to slow down."

The movie is an adaptation of the Australian rom-com Long Short Story, directed by Josh Lawson.

Still Time garnered positive reviews from the Rome Film Festival in October 2022, It will be globally released on Netflix as an Italian original, on March 16, 2023, in 190 countries.