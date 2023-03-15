Which cricketer does Mehwish Hayat have a crush on?

Superstar Mehwish Hayat has hinted at making a return to Pakistani television after a gap of five years.

In a recent interview with former Pakistani Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on his show, 'The Shoaib Akhtar Show', the Lollywood actor spoke about her crushes, plans to return to Pakistani television and more.



Akhtar asked Hayat whether she will return to dramas after doing international projects such as Ms Marvel or not.

In response to the host's question, Hayat expressed her desire to return to the TV screen and said that she is reading a few scripts. She said she is actively seeking new opportunities and hopes to sign onto a television drama in the near future.

Hayat revealed during the interview that her fans will be able to see her on TV screens by the end of this year.

The internet queen's last drama 'Dil Lagi' was about five years ago with Humayun Saeed. After this, she had diverted her focus towards films.



The 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildar' star was also asked if she had a crush on any cricketer, to which she responded with surprise and said she'd actually never had a crush on any cricketer.

"Oh wow, I've actually never had a crush on any cricketer," she said.

At this, Akhtar insisted on a name and asked her for a cricketer she "liked the most", to which Hayat, making a reference to Akhtar, playfully responded: "He's sitting right in front of me".

Commenting on whether it was possible to make a show like Ms Marvel in Pakistan, Hayat said it is quite possible if there is good content.

