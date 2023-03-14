K-pop icons Apink confirm date for new album

K-pop veteran group Apink have announced the date for their upcoming comeback called Self on March 13th. The album is set to come out in April as revealed through their new teaser.
This will be their 10th mini album. The teaser gives a sneak peek at the concept as it shows the corner of a painting in a dark room. Their agency IST Entertainment announced the exciting news of their comeback back in February 22nd:
“Apink (Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, Hayoung) is confirmed to release a new mini album in April, and they will start comeback promotions.”
This will be the group’s first comeback after a long wait of one year and six months since they released their last album. The comeback was a special ten-year anniversary album called Horn which came out in February.
Gendale mayor renames city 'Swift City' for duration of Taylor Swift tour
He explained that his enlistment is set for April
'Luther' creator explains TV show ending different with film 'Luther' creator explains TV show ending different with...
The band member came out with her solo album on March 14th
Actress Tilda Swinton says she will no longer follow COVID-19 regulations on film sets
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'need to remain royals more than royal family needs them'