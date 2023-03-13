‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega takes on ‘The Exorcist’ in ‘Saturday Night Live’ parody

File footage

Jenna Ortega made her grand debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She also appeared in a hilarious sketch based on horror cult classic The Exorcist and sent the internet into a frenzy.



Ortega, who rose to overnight fame after playing the lead role in Netflix hit series, Wednesday, played a young woman who gets possessed – similarly to Linda Blair's Regan MacNeil from the 1973 film.

An exorcist is called in, however, things take a hilarious turn when the neighbors get involved, complaining about the noise and ends up helping out with the exorcism.

Viewers praised Ortega for her performance, with one fan writing, “She didn’t break character once! Such a professional.”

“She can play every role perfectly,” another comment read, while one viewer joked: “And here I thought Jenna already covered all forms of horror.”

Ortega can currently be seen in Scream VI, having previously appeared in horror films Scream and X.

Ortega, who also starred in Netflix series You, last week, opened up about putting her “foot down” while working on Wednesday.

“When I first signed onto the show, I didn’t have all the scripts. I thought it was going to be a lot darker,” she said. “It wasn’t… I didn’t know what the tone was, or what the score would sound like.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday,” she added.