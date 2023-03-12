'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor gushes over co-stars

Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Ross Butler was bowled over by his legendary co-stars, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.
Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor said, “I cannot say anything about it, but you get to see more of the kids as superheroes, finally.
It's been something that we've really been wanting to show you guys more of, and you get to see the teamwork within the family."
Butler also shared on the Oscar-winner and the Kill Bill star's addition to the film, "Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren joined on, who are both legends. I got to meet them both on the same day in the same minute, and I geeked out.
And Rachel Zegler, she's a new part of the cast, and she's Snow White! We have so many cool additions, and the new super-suits are so sleek.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly starting to feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles after eviction
Netflix is expected to release 'The Crown' sixth and final season later this year
Insiders warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are planning legal action against King Charles for Frogmore Cottage
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' directors were set to direct and write 'The Flash'
'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria says she had 'a lot to prove' with directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot'
Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling brokenhearted after her alleged desire to ‘climb ranks’ gets leaked to A-listers