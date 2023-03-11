Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' season 3 release date out now

Netflix has announced a release date for I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3.

The season 3 of the comedy show is expected to get released on May 30, 2023 on the streaming platform.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is co-created by Saturday Night live and Detroiters' star Robinson and SNL producer Zach Kanin.

The six-episode based comedy show makes fun of the most mundane situations of day-to-day life.

Each episode in the serries is 16-18 minutes long, the show is written by Robinson and Kanin.

It is produced by The Lonely Island, a company started by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and Alex Bach and Daniel Powell-run Irony Point, which also brought shows like, The Break with Michelle Wolf and Inside Amy Schumer.

The series bagged WGA Award for Comedy/Variety- Sketch Series in 2020 and 2022, the host also won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor in a short form comedy or drama series.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

Robinson and Kanin will be honored with the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety’s Power of Comedy event tonight at SXSW.