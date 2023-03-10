Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins' mother passes away





Pat Cummins with mother Maria (left) and his sisters. — Instagram/ Pat Cummins

Australia wore black armbands in a tribute to cricket team captain Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria, who passed away peacefully on Friday in Sydney.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

“The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Maria Cummins had been battling serious illness in palliative care, with the Australian captain deciding to return home and miss the last two Tests in India so he could be by her side.

She had been suffering from breast cancer, having been initially diagnosed in 2005. She was a huge supporter of the Jane McGrath New Year’s Pink Test at the SCG.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also released a statement: “On behalf of Indian cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period.”

The tragic news was met with an outpouring of support for Pat Cummins from around the cricket world. Fans offered their condolences to the Australia captain over the loss.

Cummins returned home after Australia’s second Test defeat in Delhi to be close to his family, with his mother Maria placed into palliative care.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time,” Cummins has said earlier.



Steve Smith is leading Australia in Pat Cummins absence.