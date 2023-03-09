Neymar to go under the knife at Doha hospital

A general view of the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha on March 7, 2023, where Paris Saint-Germain´s Brazilain forward Neymar is expected to undergo surgery on his injured ankle. AFP/File

DOHA: Brazil star Neymar’s upcoming surgery on his injured ankle in Qatar will be led by a renowned British specialist, the Aspetar hospital said Wednesday.



The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic and that James Calder will lead the surgery.

"Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery," the clinic said in a statement.

The Brazilian was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.

Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"I’ll come back stronger," Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.